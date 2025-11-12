Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Mazda Motor Corporation (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.64, but opened at $3.5050. Mazda Motor shares last traded at $3.52, with a volume of 7,245 shares traded.
Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Mazda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter. Mazda Motor had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 4.61%. On average, research analysts predict that Mazda Motor Corporation will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Toyo Kogyo Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Mazda Motor Corporation in May 1984. Mazda Motor Corporation was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan.
