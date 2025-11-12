Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Brenntag AG (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.72, but opened at $11.38. Brenntag shares last traded at $11.37, with a volume of 13,040 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BNTGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. UBS Group cut Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Zacks Research upgraded Brenntag from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.80 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brenntag has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Brenntag Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.60.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brenntag had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 9.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brenntag AG will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

