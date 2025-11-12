Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Berkeley Group Holdings PLC Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.9950, but opened at $10.45. Berkeley Group shares last traded at $10.57, with a volume of 31,842 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKGFY. Zacks Research lowered shares of Berkeley Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Berkeley Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Berkeley Group Stock Up 3.0%

Berkeley Group Company Profile

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 3.36.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

