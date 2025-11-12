DAQO New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

DAQO New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.61, but opened at $34.04. DAQO New Energy shares last traded at $31.4950, with a volume of 592,773 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of DAQO New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of DAQO New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DAQO New Energy from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Roth Capital set a $30.00 target price on shares of DAQO New Energy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Glj Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.51 target price on shares of DAQO New Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.04.

DAQO New Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.52.

DAQO New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $162.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.78 million. DAQO New Energy had a negative net margin of 53.74% and a negative return on equity of 5.89%. On average, research analysts expect that DAQO New Energy Corp. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAQO New Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 26th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DAQO New Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in DAQO New Energy by 86,700.0% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DAQO New Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in DAQO New Energy by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Q Fund Management Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in DAQO New Energy by 8.8% during the third quarter. Q Fund Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 40,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DAQO New Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,738,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. 47.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAQO New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

