Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Nissan Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.78, but opened at $4.52. Nissan Motor shares last traded at $4.79, with a volume of 8,183 shares.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nissan Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.74.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $19.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.43 billion. Nissan Motor had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. Nissan Motor has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nissan Motor Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan and Infiniti brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; and other related components.

