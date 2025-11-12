Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Publicis Groupe SA (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.52, but opened at $25.8250. Publicis Groupe shares last traded at $25.74, with a volume of 2,398 shares changing hands.

Separately, Huber Research upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.45 and its 200 day moving average is $25.12.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, press relations, public affairs, institutional relations, financial communications, and strategy management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services.

