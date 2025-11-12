GEA Group (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

GEA Group AG (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $75.43, but opened at $69.00. GEA Group shares last traded at $69.00, with a volume of 360 shares.

GEA Group Trading Up 5.5%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 0.34.

GEA Group Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components to the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies segments.

