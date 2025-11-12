Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.07), Zacks reports.

Connect Biopharma Stock Up 4.3%

NASDAQ:CNTB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.59. 187,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,891. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average of $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. The stock has a market cap of $88.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of -0.14. Connect Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $2.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on CNTB shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Connect Biopharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Connect Biopharma to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research report on Friday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Connect Biopharma stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CNTB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 28,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.05% of Connect Biopharma at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

About Connect Biopharma

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of T cell-driven inflammatory diseases. The company is building a pipeline of small molecules and antibodies using functional T cell assays to screen and discover potent product candidates against validated immune targets.

