Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($999.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Jumia Technologies had a negative return on equity of 89.98% and a negative net margin of 42.52%.

Shares of NYSE:JMIA traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $10.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,444,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,504,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.81. Jumia Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $13.14.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JMIA. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 5.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 42,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 12.2% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 36.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,971 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Jumia Technologies by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company’s platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company’s platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.

