Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Announces Earnings Results

Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Wacoal had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 8.87%.

Wacoal Price Performance

OTCMKTS:WACLY traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $164.60. 5 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.08. Wacoal has a 12 month low of $152.12 and a 12 month high of $203.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.01.

Get Wacoal alerts:

About Wacoal

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Wacoal Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing, wholesale, and retail sale of intimate apparel, outerwear, sportswear, and other textile products and accessories in Japan, Asia, Oceania, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Wacoal Business (Domestic), Wacoal Business (Overseas), Peach John Business, and Other Businesses segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Wacoal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacoal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.