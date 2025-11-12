Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Announces Earnings Results

Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Wacoal had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 8.87%.
Wacoal Price Performance
OTCMKTS:WACLY traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $164.60. 5 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.08. Wacoal has a 12 month low of $152.12 and a 12 month high of $203.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.01.
About Wacoal
