E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. E.On had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 3.81%.

E.On Stock Down 3.6%

EONGY stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.95. The stock had a trading volume of 49,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,037. E.On has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $19.43. The firm has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.25.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

