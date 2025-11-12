E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. E.On had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 3.81%.
E.On Stock Down 3.6%
EONGY stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.95. The stock had a trading volume of 49,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,037. E.On has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $19.43. The firm has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.25.
E.On Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than E.On
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Why Bulls Should Want a Bigger Drop in Palantir Stock
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Papa John’s $2.7 Billion Takeover Bid: A Price on Untapped Value
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Is Qualcomm Up 40% or Down 20%? 2 Contrarian Takes
Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.