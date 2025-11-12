Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:GPI)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st.

Group 1 Automotive has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Group 1 Automotive has a payout ratio of 4.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Group 1 Automotive to earn $44.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.5%.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

GPI stock traded up $12.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $392.41. 106,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,579. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Group 1 Automotive has a 52-week low of $355.91 and a 52-week high of $490.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $435.28 and its 200 day moving average is $436.35.

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.64 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 1.67%.The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive will post 41 EPS for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

