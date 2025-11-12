IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Insider Sells C$492,252.00 in Stock

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) insider Rhonda Goldberg sold 8,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.00, for a total value of C$492,252.00.

Rhonda Goldberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 10th, Rhonda Goldberg sold 7,435 shares of IGM Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.75, for a total value of C$414,501.25.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Rhonda Goldberg sold 4,500 shares of IGM Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.55, for a total transaction of C$254,475.00.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Rhonda Goldberg sold 7,353 shares of IGM Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.00, for a total transaction of C$419,121.00.

IGM Financial Stock Up 1.6%

IGM Financial stock traded up C$0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$57.16. The stock had a trading volume of 209,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,344. IGM Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of C$38.89 and a 1-year high of C$57.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 3.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$52.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$47.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.06.

IGM Financial Cuts Dividend

IGM Financial ( TSE:IGM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$971.88 million for the quarter. IGM Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 27.93%. As a group, analysts expect that IGM Financial Inc. will post 4.006816 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.562 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IGM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on IGM Financial from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on IGM Financial from C$60.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities raised their price objective on IGM Financial from C$57.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on IGM Financial from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$61.83.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial is the largest non-bank-affiliated asset manager in Canada. The firm is part of the Power Financial group of companies, which includes Great-West Life, London Life, Canada Life, and Putnam Investments. IGM has two main operating divisionsasset management (operated through Mackenzie Investments) and wealth management (via its Investors Group Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel subsidiaries)that provide investment management products and services.

