Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) Announces $0.26 Monthly Dividend

Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.262 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 12th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th.

Agree Realty has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Agree Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 159.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $4.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.2%.

NYSE ADC traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.44. The stock had a trading volume of 301,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,998. Agree Realty has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $79.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. Agree Realty had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $183.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Agree Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.310-4.330 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Agree Realty will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

