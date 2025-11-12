abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, January 12th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This is a 19.0% increase from abrdn Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.
abrdn Life Sciences Investors Stock Up 1.2%
Shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.96. 139,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,523. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.90. abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $17.80.
abrdn Life Sciences Investors Company Profile
