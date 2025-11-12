abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, January 12th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This is a 19.0% increase from abrdn Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

abrdn Life Sciences Investors Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.96. 139,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,523. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.90. abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $17.80.

abrdn Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

