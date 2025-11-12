Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $72.79, but opened at $77.61. Life360 shares last traded at $75.5040, with a volume of 508,319 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LIF shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Life360 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Life360 from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Life360 from $55.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Life360 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Life360 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Life360 Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.75 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 7.14.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $124.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.26 million. Life360 had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 8.08%. Life360 has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Life360

In other news, Director James Synge sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $2,145,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 194,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,709,893.20. This represents a 11.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lauren Antonoff sold 17,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total value of $1,614,747.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 338,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,766,468.50. The trade was a 4.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,799 shares of company stock valued at $13,416,952.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life360

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIF. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Life360 by 824.1% during the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Life360 by 71.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Life360 by 1,663.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Life360 during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Life360 by 937.4% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Life360

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

