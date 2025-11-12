Shannon Joseph Acquires 16,129 Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Stock

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) Director Shannon Joseph bought 16,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.32 per share, with a total value of C$101,935.28. Following the purchase, the director owned 38,328 shares in the company, valued at C$242,232.96. This trade represents a 72.66% increase in their ownership of the stock.
Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Up 1.0%
TVE stock traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$6.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,850,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,679. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of C$3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.12 and a beta of 0.79. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd has a 52-week low of C$3.10 and a 52-week high of C$7.04.
Tamarack Valley Energy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0127 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -89.85%.
About Tamarack Valley Energy
Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.
