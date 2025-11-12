Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.40, but opened at $20.37. Clearwater Analytics shares last traded at $19.8620, with a volume of 4,333,840 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CWAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings raised Clearwater Analytics from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.56.

Clearwater Analytics Trading Up 9.1%

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $205.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.66 million. Clearwater Analytics had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 61.28%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Clearwater Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearwater Analytics declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Clearwater Analytics

In related news, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 4,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $79,648.40. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 19,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,679.36. The trade was a 18.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Subi Sethi sold 7,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $131,433.12. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 226,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,006.40. This trade represents a 3.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 143,602 shares of company stock worth $2,756,283 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWAN. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 189.3% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 278.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

