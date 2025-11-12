Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.48 Per Share

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.475 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This is a 30.1% increase from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of TYG traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.35. The stock had a trading volume of 179,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,709. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.34. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $33.73 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76.

Insider Activity

In other Tortoise Energy Infrastructure news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,000,000. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $217,000. MBA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

