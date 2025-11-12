2x Ether ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHU) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

2x Ether ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHU – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $79.98, but opened at $86.00. 2x Ether ETF shares last traded at $82.20, with a volume of 2,281,680 shares trading hands.

2x Ether ETF Trading Down 2.0%

The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.62 and its 200 day moving average is $100.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 2x Ether ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 2x Ether ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in 2x Ether ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 2x Ether ETF during the third quarter worth about $376,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in 2x Ether ETF during the first quarter worth about $680,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 2x Ether ETF in the third quarter valued at about $690,000.

2x Ether ETF Company Profile

The 2x Ether ETF (ETHU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide 2x the daily price movements of Ether (ETH). The funds primary investment is cash-settled CME Ether futures ETHU was launched on Jun 4, 2024 and is issued by Volatility Shares.

