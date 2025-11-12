Insider Selling: Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Insider Sells 222 Shares of Stock

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) insider Kushan Krishna Surana sold 222 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$177.41, for a total value of C$39,385.02. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,370.79. This represents a 92.12% decrease in their position.

Kinaxis Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of KXS traded up C$1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$176.14. 37,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,796. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$180.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$191.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Kinaxis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$149.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$212.45.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter. Kinaxis had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 4.33%.The business had revenue of C$187.41 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Kinaxis Inc. will post 4.2526231 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KXS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. National Bankshares set a C$240.00 target price on shares of Kinaxis and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$235.00 in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinaxis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$228.13.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc is a Canada-based provider of software solutions for sales and operations planning (S&OP) and supply chain management. The firm’s flagship RapidResponse product is offered on the cloud. Its capabilities include consequence evaluation and alerting, responsibility-based collaboration, high-speed analytics, and scenario simulation.

