Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.02 and last traded at $23.0450, with a volume of 29690 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETD. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Friday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Down 2.4%

The stock has a market cap of $583.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.11.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $146.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ethan Allen Interiors

In related news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $420,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,583,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,358,092.52. The trade was a 0.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,400 shares of company stock worth $900,866. 9.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ethan Allen Interiors

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETD. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 44.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.4% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 30,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 6.2% in the third quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 6.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.