BeOne Medicines (NASDAQ:ONC) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $367.80 and last traded at $365.31, with a volume of 283548 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $343.65.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ONC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BeOne Medicines from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BeOne Medicines from $350.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Guggenheim raised their price target on BeOne Medicines from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of BeOne Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of BeOne Medicines from $374.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 734.92 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other BeOne Medicines news, SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 10,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.40, for a total value of $3,739,118.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 39,936 shares of BeOne Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total value of $12,182,876.16. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,203 shares of company stock valued at $30,923,233. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONC. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BeOne Medicines in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in BeOne Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in BeOne Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BeOne Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BeOne Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BeOne Medicines Ltd. is a global oncology company domiciled in Switzerland that is discovering and developing innovative treatments that are more affordable and accessible to cancer patients worldwide. The firm portfolio spanning hematology and solid tumors, BeOne is expediting development of its diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through its internal capabilities and collaborations.

