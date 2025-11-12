Comparing Capstone (CAPS) & Its Rivals

Risk & Volatility

Capstone has a beta of -0.83, indicating that its share price is 183% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capstone’s rivals have a beta of 10.24, indicating that their average share price is 924% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Capstone and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Capstone $43.38 million N/A -1.73 Capstone Competitors $440.93 million -$69.10 million -9.76

Capstone’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Capstone. Capstone is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

2.5% of Capstone shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 59.1% of Capstone shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Capstone and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstone N/A N/A N/A Capstone Competitors -2,625.49% -359.57% -43.35%

Summary

Capstone beats its rivals on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About Capstone

Capstone Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of masonry stone products in the United States. Its masonry stone products include manufactured and natural stone cladding products, natural stone landscape products and related goods for residential and commercial construction. The company was formerly known as Capstone Therapeutics Corp. and changed its name to Capstone Holding Corp. in February 2022. Capstone Holding Corp. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona. Capstone Holding Corp. operates as a subsidiary of BP Peptides, LLC.

