Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.26 and last traded at $36.2350, with a volume of 178788 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.02.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Stock Up 0.7%

The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.76.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FENI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 366.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,550,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,344,000 after buying an additional 3,574,976 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,109,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,297 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,422,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,742,000 after acquiring an additional 31,582 shares during the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,275,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,267,000 after purchasing an additional 195,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,617,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,629,000 after purchasing an additional 47,473 shares during the last quarter.

About Fidelity Enhanced International ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (FENI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies of any capitalization in developed markets, excluding the US and Canada. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the MSCI EAFE Index.

