Contrasting Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) & Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT)

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) and Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Rent the Runway has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Abercrombie & Fitch has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rent the Runway and Abercrombie & Fitch”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rent the Runway $306.20 million 0.06 -$69.90 million ($21.51) -0.21 Abercrombie & Fitch $5.10 billion 0.66 $566.22 million $10.57 6.73

Abercrombie & Fitch has higher revenue and earnings than Rent the Runway. Rent the Runway is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Abercrombie & Fitch, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Rent the Runway and Abercrombie & Fitch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rent the Runway -28.00% N/A -35.49% Abercrombie & Fitch 10.61% 40.02% 15.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Rent the Runway and Abercrombie & Fitch, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rent the Runway 1 2 1 0 2.00 Abercrombie & Fitch 1 5 5 0 2.36

Rent the Runway presently has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 776.23%. Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus target price of $107.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.37%. Given Rent the Runway’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Rent the Runway is more favorable than Abercrombie & Fitch.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.1% of Rent the Runway shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Rent the Runway shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Abercrombie & Fitch shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Abercrombie & Fitch beats Rent the Runway on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway, Inc. operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering. It also engages in the software development and support activities. Rent the Runway, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The APAC segment includes operations in the Asia-Pacific region, including Asia and Oceania. The company was founded by David Abercrombie in 1892 and is headquartered in New Albany, OH.

