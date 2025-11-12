Jardine Matheson (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $66.54 and last traded at $65.63, with a volume of 1069 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Macquarie raised shares of Jardine Matheson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jardine Matheson has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Jardine Matheson Trading Up 4.7%

Jardine Matheson Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.35.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 361.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd.

Jardine Matheson Company Profile

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates in motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transport businesses in China, Southeast Asia, and internationally.

