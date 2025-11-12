Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio (TSE:VEQT) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio (TSE:VEQT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$54.54 and last traded at C$54.50, with a volume of 50267 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$54.29.
Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$52.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$49.59.
Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio Company Profile
Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio (the ETF) seeks to provide long-term capital growth. Fund investing primarily in equity securities. The ETF may do so either directly or indirectly through investment in one or more exchange-traded funds managed by Vanguard Investments Canada Inc (the Manager) or an affiliate or certain other investment funds (Underlying Funds).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio
- Asset Allocation Strategies in Volatile Markets
- Why Bulls Should Want a Bigger Drop in Palantir Stock
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Papa John’s $2.7 Billion Takeover Bid: A Price on Untapped Value
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Is Qualcomm Up 40% or Down 20%? 2 Contrarian Takes
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.