SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.73 and last traded at $31.8910, with a volume of 31620181 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.95.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SOFI. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.50 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on SoFi Technologies from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $20.50 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.93.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $949.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.370 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 98,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,715,157.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 759,553 shares in the company, valued at $20,887,707.50. This trade represents a 11.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $234,091.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 234,622 shares in the company, valued at $5,192,184.86. The trade was a 4.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 129,383 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,171 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at $164,068,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,102,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,640,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814,727 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,188,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,616,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,997,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,817 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

