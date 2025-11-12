Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.13), Zacks reports.

Astria Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of ATXS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.55. 1,207,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,014. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average is $7.07. Astria Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $12.72.

Get Astria Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATXS. Wedbush set a $13.00 price objective on Astria Therapeutics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Citizens Jmp lowered Astria Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Institutional Trading of Astria Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Astria Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 54,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 25,935 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 8.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 60,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 28,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

About Astria Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Astria Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astria Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.