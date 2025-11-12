Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06, Zacks reports. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 10.05%. Gilat Satellite Networks updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Gilat Satellite Networks Stock Up 7.2%

NASDAQ:GILT traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,477,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,881. Gilat Satellite Networks has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $765.55 million, a PE ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 122,685 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 34,810 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 513,873 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 298.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,222 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 51,109 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 23.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 22,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GILT. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Gilat Satellite Networks from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. Its portfolio consists of cloud-based satellite network platform, very small aperture terminals, amplifiers, modems, on-the-move antennas, solid state power amplifiers, block upconverters, transceivers, and defense ground systems and field services.

