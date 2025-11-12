Enphase Energy (ENPH) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/1/2025 – Enphase Energy was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/30/2025 – Enphase Energy was given a new $31.00 price target on by analysts at Loop Capital.

10/30/2025 – Enphase Energy was given a new $33.00 price target on by analysts at Susquehanna.

10/30/2025 – Enphase Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/30/2025 – Enphase Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $26.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Enphase Energy had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Enphase Energy was given a new $67.00 price target on by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Enphase Energy was given a new $33.00 price target on by analysts at Evercore ISI.

10/29/2025 – Enphase Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $32.00 to $31.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Enphase Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $37.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Enphase Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $33.00 to $31.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Enphase Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $40.00 to $35.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/23/2025 – Enphase Energy was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $50.00.

10/21/2025 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $30.00 to $32.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/16/2025 – Enphase Energy was given a new $28.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

10/16/2025 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/13/2025 – Enphase Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $40.00 to $37.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/9/2025 – Enphase Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $77.00 to $73.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $29.00 to $33.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Enphase Energy had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/6/2025 – Enphase Energy is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “in-line” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

10/6/2025 – Enphase Energy was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to a “hold” rating.

10/1/2025 – Enphase Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/30/2025 – Enphase Energy was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/29/2025 – Enphase Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

9/27/2025 – Enphase Energy had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/23/2025 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Glj Research from $19.80 to $23.49. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/22/2025 – Enphase Energy was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/19/2025 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $39.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/14/2025 – Enphase Energy was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.93 per share, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,630,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,435,447.76. This trade represents a 0.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

