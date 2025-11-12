BMO Capital Markets Lowers Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target to C$19.50

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.73% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on KMP.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.75 to C$20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Killam Apartment REIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.50.
Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust. The company specializes in the acquisition, management, and development of multi-residential apartment buildings and manufactured home communities (MHC). It has three main operating segments, Apartment segment, MHC segment, and Commercial segments.
