BMO Capital Markets Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Stock

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential downside of 16.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ALS. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$34.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$37.33.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ALS

Altius Minerals Stock Up 7.4%

About Altius Minerals

TSE:ALS traded up C$2.88 on Wednesday, hitting C$41.95. 518,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,516. The company has a market cap of C$1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 6.49. Altius Minerals has a 52 week low of C$22.27 and a 52 week high of C$42.52.

(Get Free Report)

Altius Minerals Corp is engaged in the business of obtaining diversified mining royalty. It holds interests in mining operations that produce metals and minerals such as copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and potash. The corporation also holds other pre-development stage royalty interests and various earlier stage royalties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.