Portsmouth Square (OTCMKTS:PRSI) Issues Earnings Results

Portsmouth Square (OTCMKTS:PRSI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($3.52) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Portsmouth Square Stock Performance

Shares of Portsmouth Square stock remained flat at $4.55 on Wednesday. Portsmouth Square has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $4.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.50.

Get Portsmouth Square alerts:

Portsmouth Square Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Portsmouth Square, Inc owns and operates a hotel under the Hilton brand in San Francisco, California. Its hotel property consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, and related facilities, including a five-level underground parking garage. The company was incorporated in 1967 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Portsmouth Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portsmouth Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.