Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Central Puerto had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 11.81%.

Central Puerto Stock Down 0.8%

CEPU traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.86. 310,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,527. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Central Puerto has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Central Puerto by 4,431.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 29,866 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Puerto by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 21,673 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Puerto during the 1st quarter valued at $434,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Central Puerto by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 8,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Central Puerto in the second quarter worth $1,149,000. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CEPU shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Central Puerto in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Central Puerto in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Central Puerto from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.

