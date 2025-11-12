Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Central Puerto had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 11.81%.
Central Puerto Stock Down 0.8%
CEPU traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.86. 310,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,527. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Central Puerto has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.13.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Puerto
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Central Puerto by 4,431.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 29,866 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Puerto by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 21,673 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Puerto during the 1st quarter valued at $434,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Central Puerto by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 8,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Central Puerto in the second quarter worth $1,149,000. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Central Puerto Company Profile
Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.
