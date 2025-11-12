LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Issues Earnings Results

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. LightInTheBox had a negative return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 1.29%.

LightInTheBox Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of LITB stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.68. The stock had a trading volume of 7,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,972. LightInTheBox has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $4.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average is $1.65. The firm has a market cap of $49.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of -0.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LightInTheBox in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

About LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as small accessories and gadgets, home garden, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

