Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (HSHP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, November 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.

Himalaya Shipping has a payout ratio of 3.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Himalaya Shipping Stock Performance

Himalaya Shipping stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.20. 102,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,597. Himalaya Shipping has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.05.

Himalaya Shipping Company Profile

Himalaya Shipping ( NYSE:HSHP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $37.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.45 million. Himalaya Shipping had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 3.30%.

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

