Taitron Components Incorporated (TAIT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on November 26th

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.

Taitron Components has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

Taitron Components Stock Performance

TAIT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.20. 17,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,869. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.29. The company has a market cap of $13.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 0.49. Taitron Components has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $5.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Taitron Components ( NASDAQ:TAIT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Taitron Components had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Taitron Components in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TAIT

Taitron Components Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also offers value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.