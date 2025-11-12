abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO)

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 27.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st.
abrdn Global Income Fund Trading Up 0.2%
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FCO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.02. 79,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,074. abrdn Global Income Fund has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $6.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.37.
About abrdn Global Income Fund
