Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (JOF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0887 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.
Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Trading Up 1.0%
Shares of NYSE JOF traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.46. The company had a trading volume of 15,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,403. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.98.
About Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund
