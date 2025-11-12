Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (JOF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0887 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE JOF traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.46. The company had a trading volume of 15,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,403. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.98.

About Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund

Featured Articles

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

