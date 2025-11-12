MSCI ACWI exAU/CONSUMER GRTR US (RWAYL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 on December 1st

MSCI ACWI exAU/CONSUMER GRTR US (NASDAQ:RWAYL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.
MSCI ACWI exAU/CONSUMER GRTR US Stock Performance
NASDAQ RWAYL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,177. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.20. MSCI ACWI exAU/CONSUMER GRTR US has a twelve month low of $24.58 and a twelve month high of $25.53.
About MSCI ACWI exAU/CONSUMER GRTR US
