Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.51 EPS

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.51, Zacks reports. Atara Biotherapeutics had a net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.34%.

Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ ATRA traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.23. 69,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,274. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $18.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.85 million, a PE ratio of -28.44 and a beta of 0.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Innovation Ltd Panacea purchased 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.19 per share, for a total transaction of $670,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,405,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,126,950. This trade represents a 4.07% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atara Biotherapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 12,677 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc engages in the development of transformative therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

