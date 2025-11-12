Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.19, Zacks reports.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:ABOS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.88. The company had a trading volume of 272,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,305. The company has a current ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $2.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.43. The stock has a market cap of $113.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acumen Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marex Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 825,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 55,004 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 1,526.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 175,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 164,866 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 57,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 35,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ABOS. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acumen Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate sabirnetug (ACU193), a recombinant humanized immunoglobulin gamma 2 that completed Phase I clinical trial to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

See Also

