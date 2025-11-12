Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.11), Zacks reports. Caesarstone had a negative return on equity of 16.14% and a negative net margin of 14.77%.
Caesarstone Stock Performance
NASDAQ CSTE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.01. 260,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,427. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average is $1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.20. Caesarstone has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $5.04.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caesarstone
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in Caesarstone during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Caesarstone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesarstone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. 33.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Caesarstone
Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered stone and other materials under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Israel. The company’s engineered stone slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling, and residential construction sectors.
