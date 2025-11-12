Radcom (NASDAQ:RDCM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Radcom (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22, Zacks reports. Radcom had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Radcom updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Radcom Price Performance

NASDAQ RDCM traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,621. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.36. Radcom has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $15.98. The stock has a market cap of $218.77 million, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radcom

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Radcom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radcom by 171.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radcom during the second quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Radcom by 20.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 110,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 18,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RDCM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Radcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Radcom in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

About Radcom

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native, network intelligence, and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

