Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 12th (ACHC, AHR, AIG, ALTG, AM, AMBC, AMD, APEI, ARM, ARTV)

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2025

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, November 12th:

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank Of Canada from $28.00 to $22.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $45.00 to $54.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $83.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $8.00 to $7.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Corporation from $10.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $275.00 to $285.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $270.00 to $283.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Corporation from $30.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) had its target price increased by Loop Capital from $155.00 to $180.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $45.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $90.00 to $92.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $15.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Beazley (LON:BEZ) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 1,000 to GBX 1,040. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $105.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $32.00 to $29.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Babcock (NYSE:BW) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $1.50 to $6.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) had its price target raised by Northland Securities from $19.00 to $23.00. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $32.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from $32.00 to $29.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $2.00 to $1.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $145.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $1.50 to $2.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $48.00 to $49.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ceva (NASDAQ:CEVA) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $35.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Chemring Group (LON:CHG) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 530 to GBX 640. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $130.00 to $123.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $35.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) had its target price cut by Royal Bank Of Canada from $22.00 to $19.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $4.00 to $3.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from $14.00 to $12.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $122.00 to $117.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its price target cut by Bank of America Corporation from $142.00 to $137.00. Bank of America Corporation currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Conduit (LON:CRE) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 585 to GBX 374. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CRH (NYSE:CRH) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $110.00 to $116.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $540.00 to $621.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $140.00 to $120.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) had its price target reduced by Loop Capital from $165.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $350.00 to $320.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $12.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $10.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $1.60 to $1.50. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $170.00 to $230.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $21.00 to $20.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Corporation from $100.00 to $97.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $97.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $21.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $137.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $13.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price lowered by Daiwa Capital Markets from $99.00 to $84.00. Daiwa Capital Markets currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Corporation from $177.00 to $188.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 530 to GBX 550. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $19.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN) had its target price increased by Citizens Jmp from $18.00 to $21.00. Citizens Jmp currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

eToro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $58.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $18.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $29.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:FUN) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $20.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:FUN) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $28.00 to $24.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from £118.50 to £183. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gemini Space Station (NASDAQ:GEMI) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $25.00 to $22.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank Of Canada from GBX 750 to GBX 540. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $14.00 to $15.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $11.00 to $13.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $64.00 to $69.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:INR) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Corporation from $37.00 to $36.00. Bank of America Corporation currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $27.50. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $122.00 to $123.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Coca Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $113.00 to $109.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $122.00 to $128.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAR) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $3.50 to $4.25. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $26.00 to $21.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from $42.00 to $37.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) had its price target cut by Royal Bank Of Canada from $51.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) had its target price raised by Lake Street Capital from $7.50 to $10.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lancashire (LON:LRE) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 820 to GBX 736. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $37.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $24.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $64.00 to $60.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $3.50 to $3.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $52.00 to $56.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $10.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $231.00 to $165.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Marzetti (NASDAQ:MZTI) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $179.00 to $184.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) had its price target increased by Northland Securities from $206.00 to $211.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $33.00 to $39.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $1.50 to $2.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Northwest Natural Gas (NYSE:NWN) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $52.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $12.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) had its target price cut by Bank of America Corporation from $117.00 to $111.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $58.00 to $129.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ON (NYSE:ONON) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $62.00 to $52.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) had its target price trimmed by Stephens from $3.50 to $3.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its price target increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from $232.00 to $250.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) had its target price increased by Chardan Capital to $21.00. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $930.00 to $960.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $123.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) had its price target raised by CICC Research from $128.00 to $150.00. CICC Research currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $52.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $46.00 to $28.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) had its target price cut by Roth Capital from $15.00 to $12.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $60.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $460.00 to $457.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Rapt Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $57.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $3.50 to $2.50. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $353.00 to $304.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Corporation from $81.00 to $90.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $17.50 to $11.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $42.00 to $35.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $67.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $63.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $4.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Standard Lithium (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI) had its price target trimmed by Roth Capital from $6.00 to $5.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $43.00 to $35.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $33.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $276.00 to $312.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Silver Standard Resources (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) had its price target increased by CIBC from $28.50 to $29.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $22.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $11.00 to $10.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $67.00 to $65.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $261.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Trivago N.V. ADS (NASDAQ:TRVG) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $3.50 to $3.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $37.00 to $45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $77.00 to $79.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) had its price target increased by Jones Trading from $33.00 to $38.00. Jones Trading currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $5.50 to $6.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Venture Global (NYSE:VG) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $11.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $106.00 to $107.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 500 to GBX 550. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 350 to GBX 340. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $19.00 to $21.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $100.00 to $144.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $108.00 to $110.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank Of Canada from $3.00 to $2.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $22.00 to $23.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $4.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $320.00 to $350.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $350.00 to $366.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research from $200.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

