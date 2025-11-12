Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 12th (ACHC, AHR, AIG, ALTG, AM, AMBC, AMD, APEI, ARM, ARTV)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, November 12th:

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank Of Canada from $28.00 to $22.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Acadia Healthcare Company Inc alerts:

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $45.00 to $54.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG)

had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $83.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $8.00 to $7.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Corporation from $10.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $275.00 to $285.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $270.00 to $283.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Corporation from $30.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) had its target price increased by Loop Capital from $155.00 to $180.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $45.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $90.00 to $92.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $15.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Beazley (LON:BEZ) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 1,000 to GBX 1,040. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $105.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $32.00 to $29.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Babcock (NYSE:BW) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $1.50 to $6.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) had its price target raised by Northland Securities from $19.00 to $23.00. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $32.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from $32.00 to $29.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $2.00 to $1.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $145.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $1.50 to $2.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $48.00 to $49.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ceva (NASDAQ:CEVA) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $35.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Chemring Group (LON:CHG) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 530 to GBX 640. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $130.00 to $123.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $35.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) had its target price cut by Royal Bank Of Canada from $22.00 to $19.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $4.00 to $3.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from $14.00 to $12.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $122.00 to $117.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its price target cut by Bank of America Corporation from $142.00 to $137.00. Bank of America Corporation currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Conduit (LON:CRE) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 585 to GBX 374. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CRH (NYSE:CRH) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $110.00 to $116.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $540.00 to $621.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $140.00 to $120.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) had its price target reduced by Loop Capital from $165.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $350.00 to $320.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $12.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $10.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $1.60 to $1.50. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $170.00 to $230.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $21.00 to $20.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Corporation from $100.00 to $97.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $97.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $21.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $137.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $13.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price lowered by Daiwa Capital Markets from $99.00 to $84.00. Daiwa Capital Markets currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Corporation from $177.00 to $188.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 530 to GBX 550. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $19.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN) had its target price increased by Citizens Jmp from $18.00 to $21.00. Citizens Jmp currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

eToro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $58.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $18.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $29.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:FUN) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $20.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:FUN) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $28.00 to $24.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from £118.50 to £183. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gemini Space Station (NASDAQ:GEMI) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $25.00 to $22.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank Of Canada from GBX 750 to GBX 540. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $14.00 to $15.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $11.00 to $13.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $64.00 to $69.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:INR) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Corporation from $37.00 to $36.00. Bank of America Corporation currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $27.50. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $122.00 to $123.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Coca Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $113.00 to $109.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $122.00 to $128.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAR) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $3.50 to $4.25. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $26.00 to $21.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from $42.00 to $37.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) had its price target cut by Royal Bank Of Canada from $51.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) had its target price raised by Lake Street Capital from $7.50 to $10.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lancashire (LON:LRE) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 820 to GBX 736. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $37.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $24.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $64.00 to $60.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $3.50 to $3.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $52.00 to $56.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $10.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $231.00 to $165.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Marzetti (NASDAQ:MZTI) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $179.00 to $184.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) had its price target increased by Northland Securities from $206.00 to $211.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $33.00 to $39.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $1.50 to $2.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Northwest Natural Gas (NYSE:NWN) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $52.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $12.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) had its target price cut by Bank of America Corporation from $117.00 to $111.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $58.00 to $129.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ON (NYSE:ONON) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $62.00 to $52.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) had its target price trimmed by Stephens from $3.50 to $3.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its price target increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from $232.00 to $250.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) had its target price increased by Chardan Capital to $21.00. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $930.00 to $960.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $123.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) had its price target raised by CICC Research from $128.00 to $150.00. CICC Research currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $52.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $46.00 to $28.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) had its target price cut by Roth Capital from $15.00 to $12.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $60.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $460.00 to $457.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Rapt Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $57.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $3.50 to $2.50. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $353.00 to $304.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Corporation from $81.00 to $90.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $17.50 to $11.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $42.00 to $35.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $67.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $63.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $4.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Standard Lithium (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI) had its price target trimmed by Roth Capital from $6.00 to $5.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $43.00 to $35.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $33.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $276.00 to $312.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Silver Standard Resources (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) had its price target increased by CIBC from $28.50 to $29.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $22.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $11.00 to $10.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $67.00 to $65.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $261.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Trivago N.V. ADS (NASDAQ:TRVG) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $3.50 to $3.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $37.00 to $45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $77.00 to $79.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) had its price target increased by Jones Trading from $33.00 to $38.00. Jones Trading currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $5.50 to $6.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Venture Global (NYSE:VG) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $11.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $106.00 to $107.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 500 to GBX 550. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 350 to GBX 340. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $19.00 to $21.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $100.00 to $144.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $108.00 to $110.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank Of Canada from $3.00 to $2.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $22.00 to $23.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $4.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $320.00 to $350.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $350.00 to $366.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research from $200.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.