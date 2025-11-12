Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Issues Earnings Results

Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Kuraray had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 1.90%.

Kuraray Price Performance

Shares of KURRY remained flat at $32.64 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 661. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 0.02. Kuraray has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Kuraray Company Profile

Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of resins, chemicals, fibers, activated carbon, and high-performance membranes and systems worldwide. The Vinyl Acetate segment manufactures and markets functional resins and films, including PVA, PVB and EVAL. The Isoprene segment engages in the manufacture and marketing of SEPTON thermoplastic elastomer, isoprene-related products, and GENESTAR.

