Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Issues Earnings Results

Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Kuraray had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 1.90%.
Kuraray Price Performance
Shares of KURRY remained flat at $32.64 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 661. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 0.02. Kuraray has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Kuraray Company Profile
