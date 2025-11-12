First Choice Healthcare Solutions (OTCMKTS:FCHS) Announces Earnings Results

First Choice Healthcare Solutions (OTCMKTS:FCHS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

First Choice Healthcare Solutions Price Performance

FCHS remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $201,043.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.29. First Choice Healthcare Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.

Get First Choice Healthcare Solutions alerts:

First Choice Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It develops primary care and wellness clinics focused on providing life improvement services, such as anti-aging, weight management, hormone replacement, and pharmacy services. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for First Choice Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Choice Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.