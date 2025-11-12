VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Jefferies Financial Group Analyst Says

VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 530 to GBX 550 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 90.31% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on VAALCO Energy from GBX 525 to GBX 530 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 588.33.

VAALCO Energy Price Performance

About VAALCO Energy

EGY stock traded down GBX 1 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 289. 343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 298.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 283.64. VAALCO Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 255 and a 52 week high of GBX 462.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £301.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

VAALCO, founded in 1985, is a Houston, USA based, independent energy company with production, development and exploration assets in the West African region.

The Company is an established operator within the region, holding a 31.1% working interest in the Etame Marin block, located offshore Gabon, which to date has produced over 110 MMBBL of crude oil and of which the Company holds operational control.

